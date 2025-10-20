National Dance Company Wales (NDCWales) is coming to Aberystwyth with Surge|Gwefr, three unique pieces of dance from three very different choreographers.
Surge|Gwefr shares the best of Welsh choreography to the world as well as bringing some of the most celebrated choreographers in the world to Wales.
Following a huge success as part of the Pulse tour in 2023, NDCWales will present Marcos Morau’s ‘Waltz’ again, a show that dazzled audiences across Europe with its razor-sharp precision and glittering costumes.
‘Infinity Duet’ is a unique collaboration between choreographer Faye Tan and artist Cecile Johnson Soliz with music by Cardiff based sound artist Richard McReynolds.
First performed as part of NDCWales’ Shorts in early 2025, it sees two dancers take the stage alongside a large, swinging sculpture made by Johnson Soliz, whose drawings are also featured on the costumes.
The final piece in the Surge|Gwefr programme is a brand new dance piece created by Welsh choreographer, Osian Meilir, called ‘Mabon’. Inspired by Welsh Myth and Welsh stories of the Mabinogion, the Welsh choreographer will draw on their background of folk and contemporary and bring a new interpretation of these Welsh folklore characters.
Osian is well known for joyful choreography that draws on popular culture as well as cultural heritage. Their touring work Qwerin has been performed all over the world with Visit Wales.
Mabon will feature eco-friendly animal costumes from Welsh designer Becky Davies, and music from triple harpist Cerys Hafana. The costumes designs feature six animals from the Welsh myth as well as draw inspiration from the Welsh landscape and heritage.
Musician Cerys Hafana who is touring at the same time as the show, has written a new score to accompany Mabon.
Surge|Gwefr is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 6 November at 7.30pm.
