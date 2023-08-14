Llanfair Clydogau's annual art exhibition returns to the village later this week.
Running since 2015, the Llanfair Art Exhibition has become a keenly anticipated event each summer.
This year’s exhibition in the village hall takes place from Thursday to Sunday, 17 to 21 August, 11am to 6pm; late opening until 8pm on Friday the 20th which is an opportunity to meet the artists and enjoy a glass of wine.
The village, which sits astride the River Teifi, boasts a wealth of local artists with a wide range of artistic skills, from hand-felting to blacksmithing and ceramics to acrylics.
The core group of artists will this year be joined by three guest artists: Helen Thorp (blacksmith), Jude Riley (marbling, jewellery, scarves, notebooks etc) and Jo Taylor (archival inks and watercolours).
With core artists Aerwen Griffiths (drawings, paintings, prints and collagraphs), Ali Scott (felting), Nantyfelin Pottery (ceramics), Sarah Jones (mixed media) and Sue Powell (felting), there should certainly be something for everyone.
As usual visitors will be able to enjoy a cuppa and a choice of homemade cakes.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]