Borth Community Hub’s Dementia Friendly and Get Together groups have an exhibition at Bronglais Hospital.
The work is on display until 11 June. Some items will move to Pencil CCC the new Penmorfa centre for independent living. Others will go to Borth Surgery. The hub will keep two pictures by Rosa Davies and Pat Chapman.
Hub manager Helen Williams said: “Rosa and Pat were two of our participants who sadly passed away around the time we put the exhibition together. We dedicated the exhibition to them.”
The artwork is in the canteen and corridor to the canteen at Bronglais.
Group members meet on a Monday for a session run by inspiring local artist Martine Ormerod. Each week Martine finds new and exciting projects for the groups to explore. The sessions are always fun and friendships are formed.
“Thanks too to Gill Pearcy for facilitating the exhibition and our dedicated volunteer Joy Davies,” Helen added.