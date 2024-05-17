Join Huw Stephens at Mwldan on 30 May (6.15pm) for a free event to launch his book, Wales: 100 Records at Mwldan.
This is a rare chance to hear Huw talk about the inspiration for the book and play some of the music featured.
Wales: 100 Records is an encyclopedia of Welsh music and the seminal releases from the country, delving deep in the rich musical landscape of Wales. Through accessible short essays and glossy images of each record the DJ and broadcaster presents a vivid portrait of the irreverent spirit of Wales, and its tapestry of musical artists who have made their mark through albums performed both in English and Welsh.
This encyclopedic canon of Welsh records draws from Stephens’ expansive career at, brimming with enthusiasm and pride over the rich musical legacy of his home country.
Filled with trivia and reflections on each record, Wales: 100 Records is an essential read for any music enthusiast.
The book will be available to buy.