Internationally renowned harpist to play at Nanteos today
Saturday 5th November 2022 8:30 am
This afternoon (Saturday, 5 November), Nanteos Mansion will host internationally renowned Welsh triple harpist Robin Huw Bowen.
Tickets include afternoon tea at 3pm. Then, at 4pm, people will proceed to the Music Room for the recital. This will finish at approximately 5.30pm.
Tickets include the afternoon tea, recital and a contribution to Coed Lleol/Small Woods Wales.
Please note the Music Room is on the first floor of the mansion, accessed by the main staircase. There are no lifts at the property, so you must be able to manage stairs to attend the recital.
Places are strictly limited for this event. Booking is advised: www.nanteos.com/robin-huw-bowen-recital
