A favourite amongst children, Fireman Sam comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 9 September (12.30pm and 3.30pm).
When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?
Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show.
You can become a firefighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus.
So, come along to Pontypandy and watch the adventures unfold!
Special effects include a smoke machine, haze and two confetti cannons to be fired during the finale.
Please note there will be a meet and greet on stage at the end of each performance, with the chance to take photos with three of the costume characters. This will be run by the touring company and will usually last for approximately 25 minutes.