Get ready folk fans for Jon Boden is travelling to Cardigan.
Jon has become the ‘stand out performer of his generation’ (The Guardian) of traditional folk artists, but one whose repertoire extends far beyond the boundaries of the genre.
He is best known as the lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead who achieved a quarter of a million album sales, seven singles on the Radio 2 playlist and selling out hundreds of venues, notably the Royal Albert Hall.
Meanwhile in 2009, Jon founded his band The Remnant Kings, originally formed to perform the album ’Songs from the Floodplain’, the first in his post-apocalyptic trilogy of albums. The performances combined the post-oil concept of the album, with other songs that might survive the apocalypse. In this genre busting mix, Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings performed concerts where folk songs, Bach, Pop and Jazz all rubbed shoulders with Jon’s own songs. This was all augmented by the use on stage of two wax cylinder players, which played specially recorded material.
Reunited and relaunched to record the albums ‘Afterglow’ in 2017, ‘Rose In June’ (2019) and performances of Jon’s final album in the trilogy, ‘Last Mile Home’ (2021), they returned with their latest album ‘Parlour Ballads’ (Hudson Records) – released Sept ’24 and delivering their unique brand of traditional folk played with post-apocalyptic swagger. Live, Boden’s Waitsian parlour ballads and Napoleonic power-pop, are performed alongside the band’s fifteen-year back-catalogue of traditional and original songs and tunes.
The band combines a deep understanding of traditional music with musical audacity and theatrical brio and feature the enormous talents of Sam Sweeney (Bellowhead), Rob Harbron (Leveret), Ben Nicholls (Seth Lakeman Band), Sally Hawkins (Bellowhead) and the vocals and pedal-steel guitar of cult singer-songwriter M.G. Boulter.
See Jon at Mwldan in Cardigan on Sunday, 21 September.
