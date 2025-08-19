A person had to be cut out of their vehicle following a collision near Cardigan on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the crash in Bridell at around 7.52am on Monday, 18 August.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire said: "Crews responded to a involving two motor vehicles.
"One vehicle had remained on the roadway while the second had come to rest on the verge of the roadway.
"One of the vehicle’s occupants was medically trapped and crews were involved in gaining access to the casualty by using e-draulic cutting equipment to remove the vehicle’s driver-side door. Crews were also involved in making the second vehicle safe.”
Police confirmed two people were taken to hospital following the collision.
