Other Voices Cardigan has revealed the second wave of artists joining the lineup for its much-anticipated 6th edition, taking place from 30 October to 1 November.
The festival will feature an incredible array of established and emerging talent from Wales and Ireland performing at various venues in Cardigan in an immersive, town-wide celebration. Cafés, chapels, bars, bakeries and community spaces will come alive with over 100 live performances spanning every genre.
The first Church headliners are revealed as Glastonbury Emerging Talent winners Westside Cowboy, six-time RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Award winners Ye Vagabonds, and the legendary Gruff Rhys, who celebrates the release of his new album ‘Dim Probs’, out this September. Their performances will also be streamed live on the Other Voices YouTube channel.
Over 50 acts will this year perform over the course of the weekend, with BBC's Huw Stephens returning as host.
Music Trail artists announced today include:
Afrocluster, Annie-Dog, Basht, Carys Eleri, Clare Sands, Dewin, Dionne Bennett, Internet Fatigue, George Houston, Lisa Knapp and Gerry Diver, Lullahush, Meabh McKenna, Meryl Streak, Nancy Williams, Piaras O’Lorcain, Súil Amhain, Sexy Tadhg, Sustinere, and Vrï.
They join artists previously announced for the Music Trail including Baby Brave, Bruna Garcia, Curtisy, Daithí, Danielle Lewis, David Murphy, Ellie O'Neill, God Knows, Gwen Sion, Joshua Burnside, Kidsmoke, Makeshift Art Bar, Molly Palmer, Morn, Qbanaa, RÓIS, Salamay, Séamus & Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, Siula, Still Blue, Taff Rapids, Talulah, Tessio, Factory Set, Tokomololo, Tramp, and Wrkhouse.
Other Voices Cardigan offers a unique blend of intimate performances and vibrant musical discovery, showcasing independent talent from Wales, Ireland and beyond. This year’s carefully curated Music Trail traverses beautiful chapels, repurposed spaces, and beloved venues, promising an unforgettable weekend. Festival goers will experience a diverse range of genres, from traditional folk and contemporary Welsh language music to innovative Irish rock and experimental electronic sounds, celebrating the rich heritage and dynamic creativity shared between these two Celtic nations.
New for 2025, all festival wristband holders will have the opportunity to attend St Mary’s Church performances on a first-come, first-served basis. Each artist will have a designated slot, with the Church cleared between sets to give as many people as possible the chance to attend. No separate wristbands are required - just join the queue for the artists you’d like to see and experience the magic inside St Mary’s.
Festival sets will feature live performances and DJ sets from late afternoon into the early hours, with Mwldan serving as the late-night venue as well as the festival hub for tickets and information. Further details regarding specific artists, venues, and performance schedules will be released in October alongside the Other Voices Live festival app.
The Clebran and Clebran on The Trail sessions return, with powerful conversations, thought-provoking conversations and fresh ideas that explore issues shaping our world today. The full Clebran programme will be revealed in early September.
Wristbands are available for £65, granting access to all Music Trail performances, Clebran sessions, and Church performances (subject to capacity). A limited number of tickets are available for under-18s at £10. Get tickets at othervoices.ie.
