Following the release of the albums The Hissing of Summer Lawns, Hejira, Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter and Mingus in the late 1970’s (regarded as her ‘jazz period’), Joni toured briefly with a band formed from the crème de la crème of contemporaneous jazz musicians (Metheny, Mays, Brecker, Pastorius and Alias). The tour was recorded, producing the outstanding live album, Shadows And Light; it is from this album that the band Hejira is drawing the body of its repertoire.