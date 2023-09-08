Brace yourselves for an unforgettable theatrical experience as Clwb Rygbi Dolgellau proudly hosts the live production of Grav, the critically acclaimed play written by Owen Thomas.
After captivating audiences at the Edinburgh Film Festival and in New York, Grav is now coming to the intimate rural stage of Rhydymain Village Hall on Wednesday, 20 September.
You don’t have to be Welsh, or a rugby fan, to enjoy this production. The play is one of the universal themes of achieving your dreams, love, loss and life. It’s deeply moving yet sings with pride.
Grav invites you to journey through the extraordinary life of the legendary Welsh rugby icon, Ray Gravell.
Originally premiering in 2015, this one-man show has left audiences spellbound with its humour, pathos, and a heartfelt portrayal of a man who inspired a nation.
His legacy resonates through this production, which pays tribute to his triumphs, his passion for rugby, and his love for Wales.
Clwb Rygbi Dolgellau is thrilled to be hosting Grav at Rhydymain Village Hall.
This production promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, tears, and a deep appreciation for the indomitable spirit of Ray Gravell.
As the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off in France, hosting Grav feels like a poignant tribute to the legendary rugby figure, whose debut for Wales was in Paris in 1975 and with him being the one to announce, mere months before his passing, the players representing Wales in the 2007 Rugby World Cup that was also held in France.
The lead actor, Gareth J Bale, steps into the shoes of Ray Gravell with a remarkable portrayal that has garnered critical acclaim.
His exceptional performance brings the beloved sportsman’s story to life, allowing the audience to connect with the man behind the legend.
Peter Doran, the accomplished director behind this production, brings his artistic vision to the stage, ensuring that every moment of Grav is a heartfelt and memorable experience for the audience.
So, whether you’re a rugby enthusiast or simply someone who appreciates the art of storytelling at its finest, be prepared to have your senses awakened, your emotions stirred, and your spirit moved.
This is more than a performance; it’s an experience that will resonate with you long after the final curtain falls.
You can book your tickets for the show, which is on at Rhydymain Village Hall at 7pm on Wednesday, 20 September, online by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/clwb-rygbi-dolgellau