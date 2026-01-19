A concert has raised over £600 for the Wales Air Ambulance charity.
The Charity Voices choir concert took place in Aberaeron on Sunday, 4 January. Audience members were greeted by a fall of snow - something that is not very common in the coastal areas, so we are led to believe!
Despite the weather, the concert went ahead and only one of the 18 singers was snowed in!
Those intrepid supporters who managed to get Aberaeron’s to Holy Trinity Church were treated to an afternoon of wonderful music.
The choir, Charity Voices, conducted by Iain Sloan, included a movement from Vivaldi’s Gloria and the seasonal carol ‘Torches’ by John Joubert.
The solo performances by Daniel Smith on organ, Mali Gerallt Lewis, flute, and Iain Sloan, tenor, added an extra treat.
The total raised for Wales Air Ambulance was £626.
“Many thanks must go to The Harbourmaster Hotel,
Deli Lazzaro, Penrhos Park who generously donated prizes for the raffle and to Aeron Printers for their
help and support with this enjoyable event,” said conductor Iain Sloan.
