“Brahms on the other hand was 60 in 1893 when he came to write his Four Pieces for Piano Op.119, a conscious farewell to the instrument. As JP pointed out, giving three of them the title 'Intermezzo' tells us little; a private man, Brahms draws you in towards a hidden centre of loneliness. He told his closest friend Clara Schumann, herself a piano soloist of renown, that the first piece (in B minor) was to be played really slowly, almost as if slowing down in every bar. That shouldn't work – but JP showed how it could, bringing out to the full the piece's latent nostalgia.