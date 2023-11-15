Merfyn Tomos has launched his new book, Wool, weaving and Webs; a history of Dolgellau woollen industry.
He has written several books on the history of Dolgellau, and as a local historian and archivist there was no one more apt to the history of the woollen industry in Dolgellau.
Not only does Merfyn highlight the importance of this industry in the development of the town but also its importance worldwide.
Whilst reading you are pulled by a thread through time as you weave your way throughout the world.