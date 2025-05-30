Caernarfon is one of the ports of call on this historic ship’s grand 2025 European tour, during which it will visit ports in Spainthe United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. At the end of the year, it will cross the Atlantic and begin an American tour. Throughout this journey, the ship will participate in major international festivals and events, sailing as an authentic and unique floating museum of Andalusian maritime heritage and the history of these legendary ships that connected the world’s continents for three centuries.