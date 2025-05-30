The historical ship Galeón Andalucía is visiting Caernarfon for the first time.
It will be docked at Landerne Pier and open for public visits from 31 May to 8 June.
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore its decks and learn about the history of these legendary Spanish vessels.
The Galeón Andalucía is a unique replica of the Spanish galleons between the 16th and 18th centuries, sailed the Atlantic, navigated the Caribbean and American coasts, and covered the vast Pacific route, connecting and communicating the world. It is an impressive 55-meter-long ship with six decks, made from iroko and pine wood, and nearly 1,000 square meters of sail area across its seven sails. It was built in Punta Umbría (Huelva- Spain) with meticulous historical accuracy.
Caernarfon is one of the ports of call on this historic ship’s grand 2025 European tour, during which it will visit ports in Spainthe United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. At the end of the year, it will cross the Atlantic and begin an American tour. Throughout this journey, the ship will participate in major international festivals and events, sailing as an authentic and unique floating museum of Andalusian maritime heritage and the history of these legendary ships that connected the world’s continents for three centuries.
A true floating museum of maritime culture, the Galeón has already sailed over 100,000 nautical miles across oceans and seas, visiting ports on four continents, including London, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, New York, and Quebec—proudly promoting the Spanish universal culture.
From 31 May to 8 June, the public can explore its five decks and learn about its details, navigation, the daily life of its crew, and its own unique story. The experience is enriched by boarding a ship that still sails the world’s seas with a young crew who share astonishing tales from their long voyages.
We recommend to all the public to book their tickets now on the website of tickets.velacuadra.es not to miss this fantastic vessel! Schools and associations should schedule their visit by sending an e-mail to the following address [email protected]
Would you like to sail on board the Galeón Andalucía? Visit www.tallshipexperience.com.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.