A DOLGELLAU teenager is all set to take on an epic challenge to raise funds to buy a defibrillator for his home town.
Gabriel McKenzie, 19, from Coed y Brenin, will attempt four full round trips of Yr Wyddfa in 24 hours starting at 6pm this evening.
Gabriel, a groundsman at Penmaenuchaf Hotel, has set a target on £2,000 and has already raised nearly £700 on his fundraiser: www.gofundme.com/f/yr-wyddfa-24hr-challenge.
He said: “I’m taking on a demanding endurance mission: completing four full round trips of Yr Wyddfa—Wales’ highest peak within a 24-hour period.
“This is not just a test of physical and mental resilience, but a heartfelt effort to raise vital funds for the local Defibrillator Fund, started by Paul Williams.
“Every ascent and descent represents a commitment to saving lives. Defibrillators are a crucial lifeline in emergencies, and the goal is to ensure our community has quick access to this life-saving equipment
“The challenge is extreme—covering over 30 miles and scaling more than 17,000 feet in elevation—but the cause is greater. I’m climbing so others may have a fighting chance.”
He added: “I’m doing it solo, but there’ll be a support group on standby to help me, which Dolgellau Fire Station is helping to organise, and one of the mountain rescue teams will know about it in case anything goes wrong. My uncle will be at the bottom of Yr Wyddfa, as well.
“I just think a defibrillator is a good thing for any community to have. Having been to two defibrillator open days and demonstrations, I know it’s a lifesaving piece of equipment.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.