MACHYNLLETH Music present Karolos at Y Tabernacl MOMA Machynlleth on Thursday, 10 April at 7.30pm.
Doors open at 7pm and the bar will be open too.
Karolos are a dynamic and virtuoso chamber group, which bring together internationally and critically acclaimed soloists Harriet Mckenzie violin, Sarah-Jane Bradley viola and Graham Walker cello. The group has embarked on a series of recordings which have received rave reviews, with their latest CD out on 4 April. just before the concert.
Their performance includes music by Bach, Robert Fokkens, Julian Joseph and the divine Mozart Divertimento in E flat K563. A wonderful evening of beautiful chamber music.
Tickets are £15 (cash on the door, 18 and under free).