Lottie Cook has been busy with her 17 years, writing two poetry collections and four crime thrillers.
This summer, she self-published her latest, Building Up To Now, which takes readers through the last 102 years through her eyes.
The English, history and religion A-level student said she was inspired by a quote from poet Ocean Vuong, adding: “I wanted to bring attention to events maybe people haven’t heard of.
“It felt like a lot of poems at first, but once I started, I struggled to stop - it was really fun.
“I had to do research for a lot of them. One of my favourites in the book I call ‘Night of the Murdered Poets’ about 12 Jewish intellectuals who were killed - something I’d never heard about before.”
The Machynlleth-based writer had classmates Ffion Jones and Dewi Lucas illustrate, self-publishing on Amazon, with a small number of copies available at Literary Cat Books.
Her first collection, Everyone I’ve Never Met, she wrote at 16, creating stories of people she’s passed.
Her crime thrillers feature everything from a hit woman to whodunnit tales inspired by Agatha Christie.
She began writing books when she was 14 and has “always loved writing”.
“When I was little, if someone asked what I wanted to be, I said an author.
“At a literary festival, I was inspired by being around authors and books and began writing my first, and found out I could self-publish.”
Lottie’s parents said: “It seemed as though she was always writing stories.
“Her achievements all come from her own hard work and determination to achieve her goals.
“She works hard to achieve what she wants, and ‘proud’ is an understatement.”
