The Grade-II listed Stablau Machynlleth Stables project has been in the works since 2024 when ground broke to restore the 19th-century building to its former glory.
£600,000 was granted to turn the dilapidated former Londonderry family stables into an affordable lodge/ hostel.
The first phase of works was completed this summer, which saw the restoration of wall masonry, reslating of the roof and the renewal of some historic interior features, with the outside “now looking much as it would have in the 19th Century” according to project manager Shelagh Hourahane.
Works will now pause until the £1.8m needed for phase two of the works - the internal installation - is raised.
Communities and residents were invited to view the works completed so far, with community organiser and traveller Katie Hastings commenting: “This building is perfect for creating a friendly, accessible and unique accommodation space for new visitors to Machynlleth.
“It is inspiring to see our old buildings used to welcome people to the town and to provide a space that can be used in many ways by the local community.”
The building had fallen into disrepair after the last resident, the last Londonderry huntsman and his daughter, had moved out.
Unused since 2007, it was becoming an increasing safety risk sitting next to the former Londonderry Georgian mansion, Y Plas.
Following a failed attempt to sell the building to a housing association, a group of concerned councillors and residents launched a feasibility study identifying a need for visitor accommodation for those arriving in the town by foot, bike, or public transport.
Judith Alfrey, Architectural Historian, said: “Until recently, it was hard to appreciate the Stables' value.
“Now the work has been completed, their true character has been revealed once more.”
