Plans for a new shed to store machinery and equipment used by the greenkeepers to maintain Machynlleth golf course have been given the green light.
In May, Machynlleth Golf Club lodged a planning application with Powys County Council for a new replacement shed to store machinery and equipment used by the greenkeepers to maintain the golf course.
A planning statement in support of the development said: “Over the past few years, the golf club has been fortunate to see an increase in the number of members and visitors playing golf.
“The increase in footfall has led to the club having to invest in additional machinery to maintain the golf course.”
At the moment, machinery and equipment is stored in a steel-framed shed that “needs repairing”, a storage container, and a wooden garden shed, which are next to it.
Accroding to the plans: “The area has become an eyesore.
“The current situation is no longer fit for purpose and an increase in storage is required immediately.”
Before the new building can be built the existing sheds need to be demolished and the storage container removed from the area.
“The new shed is essential to maintain the golf course and support the future success of the business,” said the document.
Planning officer, Aled Williams said: “The proposed building would be functional in design with the proposed building being a simple steel portal frame.”
He believed the plans complied with the relevant policy.
One of the main issues with the proposal is that it is located in flood zones.
Mr Williams said: “Both NRW (Natural Resources Wales) and PCC Land Drainage have been consulted on the proposed development and have raised no objections.”
Due to this he believed that the application complies with all the relevant planning policies, and the recommendation is one of conditional consent.
