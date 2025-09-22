Sploj in Machynlleth is the new dedicated arts space with a focus on putting young people in leadership roles.
The venue had its soft launch over the summer when its dedicated volunteer team developed its events programme.
This week's official launch from 23-28 September will include a series of events from a drama workshop, to live radio, a licensed bar, art gallery, evening with live DJs and cinema.
Will Tremlett, chair of Stiwdio Dyfi which developed the venue, said: “We’ve been quietly building since the summer, and now we’re ready to share Sploj with the whole community.
“Sploj offers the kind of opportunities usually only available to young people in cities, so we’re really lucky to be able to do this in the heart of Wales.
“As far as we can tell, there isn’t really anything else like this in Wales with the focus on youth culture and putting young people in charge.
“We’ve been drawing people to our activities from all over Wales, not just locally, because what we’re offering is really unique.
“It’s got a bit of a DIY, anarchistic feel, and I think a lot of people are drawn to this grassroots project — they can quickly become a part of it and lead their own activity.
“We’re non-hierarchical and try to make sure everyone feels heard and valued.
“With the new funding from PAVO we’ll be able to do this better than ever.”
While the mentoring and leadership roles are focused on 18-30 year olds, the venue and activities are open to everyone.
The launch events free and open to all at Unit 2, Bank Lane.
