Independent record label Bron yr Aur Beats was founded in the Bron Yr Aur Micro Nation in the hills above the town to “support distinctive, independent voices and future collaboration”.
The first single, We Build These Mountains, will be released next month, written by Micro Nation co-founder and artist Boohai (Scott Roe).
The “stripped back, lo-fi and soulful” single was inspired and written on a 70-year-old guitar owned by Grammy-award winning artist Chance McCoy.
The indie folk musician and producer lent Boohai his 1952 Gibson guitar, the instrument having toured worldwide, played at countless Nashville sessions and is now safely back at home in McCoy’s new West Virginian recording studio.
Boohai said on his new single: “That Gibson had a sound unlike anything I’d played before, and it arrived at exactly the right moment.
“As soon as I picked it up, the song just poured out in one take — raw, lo-fi, and a total contrast to the multi-layered world of Entropy for Beginners [Boohai’s previous album involving over 50 musicians from across the world].
“Writing it felt like returning to my roots as a singer-songwriter, and since then, the song has taken on an even deeper meaning with everything that’s happened in my life.”
The single will be released on 31 October by Horus Music, available to preorder now - https://boohai.co.uk/
The cottage was once the childhood holiday home of Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant, who returned to the house with guitarist Jimmy Page as a writing retreat.
The micro nation was founded with the aim of uniting those who find Bron yr Aur a “magical, inspiring” place by inviting people to become citizens.
