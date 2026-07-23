The Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) near Machynlleth will hold a free Summer Open Day.
On 1 August CAT will offer guided tours, workshops, and talks, centred around practical solutions for sustainable living.
The open day is aimed at everyone from families on holidays and locals through to CAT’s extended member network.
Programme highlights include seasonal gardening activities with the CAT gardens team, getting hands-on with clay as a sustainable material, green woodworking workshops and demonstrations seeing traditional skills in action, and guided Tours of CAT’s energy systems and green buildings.
The event runs from 10am-4pm, is completely free and no booking is required. Visitors are encouraged to travel sustainably where possible; the T2 bus stops outside CAT and bike parking is available.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.