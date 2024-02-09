Money raised at a concert in memory of Aberystwyth jeweller John Davies will give talented young musicians the opportunity to realise their musical ambitions.
The celebration concert was held at Aberystwyth Arts Centre last June, and The John Davies Young Musicians Fund is now open and applications welcomed for consideration.
The celebration concert organised by Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club together with John’s friends and family was a fitting tribute to the much-loved Aberystwyth man who touched the lives of so many in his personal and professional life.
John was passionate about music and, as the conductor of the Youth Band, he helped hundreds of young people to reach their potential and grow their love of music.
Over £9,000 was raised, thanks to the artists and team of organisers who all gave their time free of charge and the arts centre which donated the profits from ticket sales.
Speaking about the successful event, John’s wife, Ann said: “Having the company of family members, friends and people who loved John made this a very happy event – a wonderful celebration of his legacy. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to creating such a successful evening and we are extremely proud that so much money has been raised to help support young local musicians.”
To apply for a grant from the John Davies Young Musicians Fund, visit the Ardal Aberystwyth website at www.ardalaberystwythrotary.cymru
Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club’s next charity concert will be at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 1 March.
The St David’s Day Celebration will feature world renowned soprano Gwawr Edwards, Sgarmes, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Meibion y Mynydd Choir, Llanilar Primary School Choir, Triano, Aberystwyth Schools Brass Band, Aberystwyth University Wind Band, Choirs for Good Aberystwyth & Llanidloes, and the evening will be compèred by Ioan Guile. All profits will be for the benefit of charitable good causes.
Gwawr, from Aberystwyth, said: “I’m really looking forward to this evening. The St David’s Day concert is always something I look forward to every year, and to be able to sing on my doorstep in Aberystwyth with great artists is the icing on the cake!”
Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club member and chair of the organising committee, Geraint Evans, said: “It’s been a huge pleasure to help organise this concert. We are so fortunate in Ceredigion to have so much talent willing to help and give their time.
“Everyone involved is looking forward to what should be a fantastic evening to celebrate St David’s Day and our Welsh culture. I’m sure that if you come along, you won’t be disappointed.”