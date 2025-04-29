Michael Morpurgo’s ‘Farm Boy’ – sequel to his beloved ‘War Horse’ - tours to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 20 and 21 May (6pm).
Director Daniel Buckroyd first produced the show in 2010 for a tour that included a run in New York.
Morpurgo calls ‘Farm Boy’ his ‘home story’, set in the cottage where he lives in Devon, on the farm where he lives, based on real people he has encountered.
This compelling narrative pays homage to the generation who fought in the First World War, the world they came home to and how that conflict affected them.
In a recent conversation with Buckroyd, Morpurgo spoke about technology interrupting relationships between older and younger people. Lichfield Garrick hope this production brings families together.