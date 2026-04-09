Mid Wales will take centre stage in a new £13 million Welsh fantasy feature film.
Creative company Secret Planet and Mid Wales Tourism are partnering on Excalibur, an ambitious production rooted in authentic Welsh mythology.
Drawing on the original Welsh sources of the Arthurian story, including the Mabinogion, Excalibur aims to retell one of the world’s most influential legends from its true cultural origins.
Alongside the film, the project is developing a wider programme designed to connect storytelling, tourism and communities across Wales.
At the heart of the initiative is a collaborative approach that brings local people and businesses directly into the project. Tourism businesses across Mid Wales will have opportunities to link their experiences to the stories and landscapes featured in the film, while communities are being invited to take part in the production itself.
This includes a national training programme in stage combat, led by Excalibur’s fight director Kenan Ali, a respected stunt co-ordinator and tutor, giving participants from across Wales the chance to develop professional skills and appear on screen.
The project is also working with schools to introduce Welsh mythology as a living tradition connected to place and identity.
Mid Wales Tourism Chief executive Zoe Hawkins said: “This is exactly the kind of collaborative, place-based initiative that reflects what Mid Wales is all about.
“We are proud to represent more than 600 tourism businesses and we can clearly see the value in using our mythology to connect visitors more deeply with our landscapes, language and communities.
“What is particularly exciting is the way this project brings everything together, supporting local businesses, engaging communities, working with schools and celebrating our culture in a way that feels authentic and relevant.
“It creates real opportunities for Mid Wales to be part of something distinctive, while strengthening our tourism offer for the future.”
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