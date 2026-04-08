Tourism businesses across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion are facing a “perfect storm” of challenges at the very start of the tourism season, as industry figures warn that current policy decisions are placing unsustainable pressure on the sector.
With the Easter holidays marking the traditional start of the tourism season, businesses across Penfro and Ceredigion would normally be preparing to welcome visitors and generate vital early income after the winter months.
However, Welsh Conservative candidates for Ceredigion Penfro Samuel Kurtz and Paul Davies, both long-standing advocates for the local tourism industry, say that confidence is being undermined by mounting financial and regulatory pressures.
Tourism is a key economic driver in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, supporting thousands of jobs and a wide network of small and medium-sized enterprises.
Mr Davies said: “Easter is the starting point for the tourism season in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.
“It’s when businesses begin to recover after winter and build momentum for the year ahead.
“But instead of optimism, many are facing a perfect storm created by rising costs and damaging policy decisions that we voted against.”
Mr Kurtz added: “Tourism is the backbone of the economy in Penfro and across west Wales.
“But policies like the proposed tourism tax and changes such as the 182-day rule are adding uncertainty and pressure at exactly the wrong time.”
Businesses have raised particular concerns about the impact of the 182-day rule, which is forcing many self-catering operators to meet higher occupancy thresholds or face significant tax increases; the introduction of a tourism tax, which risks deterring visitors and making Wales less competitive compared to other UK destinations; rising operational costs, including business rates, energy, staffing, and compliance burden; and a lack of meaningful engagement with local businesses before policies are introduced.
Mr Davies added: “These policies might be well-intentioned, but the cumulative effect is damaging. At the very point the season begins, businesses are being hit with uncertainty and additional costs that threaten their viability.”
Setting out an alternative approach, Paul said the Welsh Conservatives would prioritise supporting tourism businesses to grow and succeed:
“We would scrap plans for a tourism tax, work with councils to extend access to free car parking in town centres, reduce the 182-day rule to 105 days to ensure it is fair and workable, and work in partnership with the sector, not impose policies on it.
“Our focus would be on making west Wales a competitive, welcoming destination for visitors while supporting local jobs and communities.”
Mr Kurtz added: “The difference is clear.
“Welsh Conservatives back small businesses and understand the importance of tourism to rural economies.
“We want to reduce burdens, restore confidence, and ensure Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion remain top destinations for visitors from across the UK and beyond.”
Industry representatives are calling for a more balanced and collaborative approach that supports sustainable tourism while recognising the economic importance of the sector to rural communities.
“This is about more than just businesses,” Sam concluded.
“It’s about jobs, communities, and the future of tourism in west Wales. Easter should bring opportunity and confidence - not additional concern about whether businesses can survive the year ahead.”
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