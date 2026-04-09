Machynlleth has been picked by a global travel magazine as one of Europe's top hidden gems.
The town has just been named as one of Europe's most underrated destinations alongside 23 other beautiful locations.
Time Out magazine says more and more of its readers are searching for 'under the radar' destinations as alternatives to Amsterdam and Barcelona.
Its travel experts picked the UK Town of Culture contender for a place to visit in 2026.
In the guide published this March, Machynlleth was ranked 12th, between Aarhus in Denmark and Landes in France.
The guide writes: "Machynlleth seems like another picturesque Welsh market town, complete with smiling locals and almost obligatory rolling hills.
“Whilst that would be worth a visit on its own, a closer look will reveal world-class scenery, historical significance and an annual comedy festival.
“The nature here is a particular draw - Machynlleth isn’t surrounded by your bog-standard valley, it’s a UNESCO protected Biosphere; ‘a treasure trove of marshes, woodlands, waters, and wildlife’.
“The people here are proud of their heritage and take care of their surroundings, so make sure you do the same on your visit.
“Machynlleth holds a vital place in Welsh history. Owain Glyndŵr set up parliament in 1404 as the last Prince of Wales.
“You can also get your culture fix at the local contemporary art museum housed in a chapel, or head to the Centre for Alternative Technology, a ‘love letter to innovation’ complete with a hillside funicular.”
The town also held its top spot as ‘best winter escape’ for the travel magazine, beating ski resorts and Christmas markets.
With the town only having announced its application to become the nation’s first-ever Town of Culture in 2028 this week, the continued support from the world-famous travel mag will come as a boost to those vying for the title.
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