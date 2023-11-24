The directors of the Machynlleth Tabernacle Trust are delighted to announce the opening of one of the most exciting events in Welsh art.
The fourth Young Welsh Artists exhibition is intended to showcase the work of artists of Wales aged 30 and under and is held annually in the autumn at MOMA Machynlleth.
Following the success of the first three exhibitions, this year’s exhibition has expanded to the Owen Owen Gallery and the Bridge, which has enabled the curators to exhibit the work of 17 exciting young artists.
Artists were invited to present works in any medium and on any theme. The result is a collection of eclectic artworks, ranging from paintings and photographs, to sculptures and audiovisual pieces.
Lloyd Roderick and Mari Elin Jones, guest curators said: “We are very glad of this opportunity, once again, to share a special selection of artworks by some of Wales’ most exciting young artists. The aim of the exhibition is to showcase their works and celebrate the diversity and range of contemporary art in Wales.”
The artists featured in this year’s exhibition are Ross Andrews, Heidi Baines, Megan Bloomfield, William J Brooks, Moss Carroll, Gwenllian Davenport, Katie Ellidge, Ffion Evans, Llyr Evans, Bonnie Grace, Sioned Mason-Smith, Gabriella Rhodes, Lily Tiger, Honey Victoria, Jude Westermann, Evelyn Wolstenholme and Imogen Wright.
The exhibition is open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm, until 3 February.