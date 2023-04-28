Machynlleth Comedy Festival this weekend is set to be the biggest in its 13-year history, organisers have said.
Organiser Henry Widdecombe says they are expecting over 8,000 people at the event this year, after selling the highest number of pre-sale tickets since it started in 2013.
He said the town will be ‘fit to bursting’ and it will provide a boost for other businesses.
Acts include major star James Acaster, Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed, panel show mainstay Rosie Jones, stand-up comedian Ian Smith, BBC sitcom star Tom Davis and The Mash Report’s Nish Kumar.
The first Machynlleth Comedy Festival took place in 2010 with 300 people attending about 30 shows – since then it has become a major event in the UK’s arts and comedy calendar. After missing one due to the pandemic, this is the twelfth festival.
Mr Widdecombe said: “We can't wait to welcome people back to Machynlleth for what promises to be our biggest event yet.
“It feels great to get back to where the event was before the pandemic and we're confident it's going to be the best festival yet.
“But we’re definitely going to have sold the most tickets out of any of our festivals to date.
“So, it’s just amazing to feel back to full strength and people back supporting us and we’re seeing people coming into town now.
“All the shows are indoors. It sort of has a different personality depending on the weather. If it’s sunny people are out on the lawns but if it’s rainy people are in the pubs and the cafes.
“Mach is such a great town and all the businesses benefit hugely from the festival and we love to see that.”