A mother and daughter will display their work on the walls of Cletwr, Tre’r-ddôl.
Two new exhibitions show the work of Anne Thomas, an artist living at Ynyslas, and of her daughter, Lily.
The beautiful visual images interact because both artists focus on the natural world and use colour and intricate forms to convey their ideas.
Anne is an artist, teacher and holistic health practitioner. Her exhibition of Mandela watercolour paintings and ceramics created over the past five years is titled Art of the Sacred.
Anne’s artistic practice stems from an earth-based spirituality, expressing her deeply held value of the beauty and miracle of life – as seen pictured right.
She explains her work is “a visual statement, created mindfully as an offering of the beauty of nature and as a resource for contemplation”.
She uses a complex geometry of forms, intricate detail and vivid colours that symbolise fertility, the magic of renewal, regeneration and restoration.
Anne’s work expresses the way in which she values nature and the need to highlight the delicate balance that we all depend upon when faced with a world situation of meta-crisis caused by over-consumption, pollution and destruction through the extraction of natural resources.
Lily is an artist and jewellery maker whose own love of nature informs her work.
Seeking to depict the beauty of the natural world, Lily often explores repeating patterns and organic forms through the medium of drawing and painting. This is also echoed in her metal work.
“I gather inspiration from my surroundings and I am lucky enough to live next to an ancient oak woodland,” Lily explained.
Throughout the pandemic lockdowns, she found herself returning again and again to the ferns that she found growing in the woodland and in her garden.
“These prehistoric plants have a unique form and beauty, their unfurling leaves are captivating,” she added.
Lily hopes that people who visit her exhibition of delicate paintings on silk will also enjoy the delicate yet sturdy simplicity of these plants.
To experience and celebrate the creative work of a mother and daughter is a rare opportunity.
Art of the Sacred is at Cletwr until 26 June and Painted Textiles until 8 August.