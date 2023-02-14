A full village hall enjoyed music from around the British Isles in Ffarmers on Sunday, 5 February.
The Lampeter Music Club event, part of a series of excellent concerts presented over the winter months, showcased the talents of Richard Jenkinson on cello, and Benjamin Frith on piano.
Richard, who has a PhD on the music of Zoltan Kodaly, is the musical director of the British Police Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Orchestra of St John and the Worcester Youth Orchestra. Benjamin, a winner of the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Masters Competition, is tutor in piano at the Royal College of Music.
The enthusiastic audience were treated to music from Williams, MacMillan, Frith, Villiers Stanford, Hoddinott, Delius and Bridge. Every note was perfect, and evoked the beauty of these islands and a spectrum of emotions.
It is wonderful to have such talented musicians play live music close to where we live. Over the past 41 years, Lampeter Music Club have brought some incredible musicians to play in the Lampeter area. It was at an LMC concert that five-year old Catrin Finch first heard the harp played, and decided there and then that was what she wanted to do.
The next concert in the 22/23 series will be on Sunday, 19 March at 3pm in Neuadd Bro Fana Ffarmers Village Hall. The Cambrian Trio will present a programme drawing on operatic and local influences, with music from Donizetti, Elgar, Morris, Glinka, Frith, Tchaikovsky and Poulenc.
For more information, or to become a member see www.lampetermusicclub.org.uk
