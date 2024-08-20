Two musicians will perform at Gregynog to help raise money for a new roof.
Virtuoso violinist Ezo Sarici and her talented cousin, internationally renowned pianist Deniz Cengiz will perform on Tuesday, 3 September.
They will play for accommodation so proceeds from ticket sales can go to Gregynog’s Raise the Roof campaign. Tickets cost £15 - book online at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/628200.
Music at the concert includes Arietta by Huw Watkins, Demet Suite by Turkish composer Adnan Saygun, Theme and Variations on Autumn Leaves by Ezo Sarici and Violin Sonata No.1 in f minor by Prokofiev.
Ezo is a regular performer at Gregynog, having recently shared the stage with Welsh pianist Llyr Williams and performed with Sinfonia Cymru during their June residency.
Gregynog has been awarded £20,000 from the Architectural Heritage Fund to plan for a new roof to safeguard the future of the famous country house, which was home to art collecting sisters Gwendoline and Margaret Davies.
The grant will support work to assess the level of damage to the buildings and the cost of roof repairs.
Also at Gregynog, free Saturday morning chamber music concerts started on Saturday, 17 August. Musicians from Ensemble Cymru play a selection of pieces specially selected for summer mornings in the Music Room at Gregynog.
Admission is free for the family-friendly classical music series, supported by Powys County Council Levelling Up funding, with donations to the Raise the Roof campaign. Book tickets at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/624320/
And families can explore a Fairy Trail along the estate’s woodland walls during Bank Holiday weekend. The trail will be open from from Friday to Monday, 10am-4pm (23-26 August).
Visitors follow the trail, finding clues on fairy doors to the location of the fairy tea party. Trail sheets are available from the café for £6, which includes a strawberry milkshake or juice and a special fairy cake.
Fairy face painting sessions at the end of the trail will also be offered in exchange for donations towards the cost of managing the gardens and woodland.