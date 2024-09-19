Sonic Sounds is back at Clwb Mwldan on the 4 October (8pm-1am).
Join Wibli Wobli, Tom la Bomba and My Friend Andy in a celebration of worldwide dance music and rhythm. Expect a genre spanning selection including Cumbia, Afrobeat, High Life, Zouk, Funk, Disco and more.
Tickets are available in advance and on the door.
This is an over-18s-only event.
On Thursday, 3 October (7.30pm), Mwldan invites you to Arán Agus Im, a theatrical performance in which the acclaimed writer and documentary-maker Manchán Magan bakes sourdough bread while offering insights into the wonders of the Irish language – exploring potent words of landscape, terms of intuition and insight, and the many phrases that bring to life the mysterious glory of our natural world.
Arán Agus Im explores new ways of talking about the Irish language, which has been spoken on the island for 2,500 to 3,000 years and is now slowly slipping away.