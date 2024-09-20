The first Craft Festival Wales held in Cardigan Castle over the weekend of Friday, 6 September to Sunday, 8 September “exceeded all expectations”, organisers have said.
Over 3,500 people of all ages attended the event.
Craft Festival Wales featured original handmade work by over 80 craft professionals from across the whole of the UK – with many from right here in mid and west Wales.
Renowned potter, author and TV personality Keith Brymer Jones officially opened the event on Friday, 6 September, with Craft Festival director Sarah James MBE. Keith also took part in two sold out Q&A events later that day in Castle Green House.
Craft Festival is a not-for-profit enterprise led by Sarah James MBE, who was born and bred in Cardigan in Ceredigion.
The event was funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund administrated by the Cynnal y Cardi team, Ceredigion County Council, Arts Council of Wales, and QEST (Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust).
The festival incorporated the space, with an archway at the entry point to Cardigan Castle, which was made by willow sculptor Michelle Cain from Cardigan.
Michelle and some of her other work could be seen throughout the festival on her exhibition stand.
As well as crafters, Hijinx Theatre performed on the Sunday in the Pavilion.
Tom Frost from Pembrokeshire won the Peer Award for Best Maker, as voted by the event’s exhibitors.
The crowds queued up to listen to a talk by Keith Brymer Jones on the Friday, and Keith gave a speech at the Canfas gallery in Cardigan, opening the ‘Significant Forms’ exhibition of museum quality ceramics.
The free-entry exhibition is curated by Peter Bodenham of St Dogmaels Pottery, and runs until 8 October.
Jeweller Ann Catrin Evans and brush and broom maker Rosa Harradine demonstrated their craft at Craft Festival Wales.
The festival provided something for everyone. Over 400 children joined in with free craft activities over the weekend.
Craft sessions were hosted by Amgueddfa Wlan Cymru, Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre, Jim Parkyn and Coleg Sir Gar.