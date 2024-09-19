Matthew Bourne’s magical dance version of Tim Burton’s classic ‘Edward Scissorhands’ will be screened at Cardigan’s Mwldan this autumn.
This beautiful production of ‘Edward Scissorhands’ has carved a place in the hearts of audiences worldwide since its premiere in 2005.
Based on the Tim Burton movie and featuring the hauntingly beautiful music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, Bourne and his New Adventures Company return to the story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world.
In a castle high on a hill lives Edward; a boy created by an eccentric inventor. When his creator dies he is left alone and unfinished with only scissors for hands until a kindly townswoman invites him to live with her suburban family. Can Edward find his place in the well-meaning community which struggles to see past his curious appearance to the innocence and gentleness within?
Watch the screenings on Wednesday, 25 September (7pm), Saturday, 28 September (2pm) and Thursday, 17 October (7pm).