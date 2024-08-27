Glen Johnson will present a selection of photographs - many never seen before publicly - showing the Teifi from Cenarth to the sea.
He will talk about the photographs at Mwldan on Saturday, 14 September at 2pm.
The images show not only the waterway itself, but a wide variety of river users, from coracle-men, anglers and seine-net fishermen to sailing ships, lifeboat men and coastguards. Discover the hidden history of the river and see the Teifi in a new light.
This talk will be in English.
This is another chance to attend this fantastic talk which was very popular when it first took place at Mwldan back in March of this year. Please note that this time the talk will be held in Mwldan 2.
Mwldan recommends booking in advance due to the popularity of these events.
To complement the Teifi In Old Photographs talk, Mwldan is delighted to host a poetry reading afternoon.
On Saturday, 14 September at 1.30pm, there will be readings from the contributors of the poetry anthology, ‘Words On Troubled Waters’.
There will be readings and a chance to talk to the writers from 1.30pm and again after the talk, into the afternoon.
The 10 local writers included in the anthology, ‘Words on Troubled Waters’, all bear witness to the beauty and rich heritage of the Teifi and its banks, but express anger and dismay at her all-too-evident degradation.
The writers are Amanda Pickering, Ann Jay, Jackie Biggs, Jane Campbell, Josie Smith, Julia Angell, Kathy Miles, Kittie Belltree, Simone Mansell Broome and Sue Moules.
The book has been edited by Simone Mansell Broome, with cover illustrations by Ann Fletcher-Williams, and published this year by Lutra River Press.
All profits from sales of the book are being donated to local environmental charities.
‘Words On Troubled Waters’ is a free event.
Tickets for Glen Johnson’s talk are priced at £7 and are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk (24/7) or by phoning Mwldan’s box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesdays to Sundays on 01239 621 200.