Theatr Mwldan present a packed programme once again.
The Film Society screen Fallen Leaves (12A) on Sunday, 14 April (6.30pm).
In modern-day Helsinki, two lonely souls in search of love meet by chance in a karaoke bar. However, their path to happiness is beset by obstacles - from lost phone numbers to mistaken addresses, alcoholism, and a charming stray dog. Masterful Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki gives us another beguiling, delightful and decidedly deadpan film.
The venue present folk band Ranagri on Tuesday 16 April (7.30pm).
Ranagri are Jordan Murray, Eleanor Dunsdon, Eliza Marshall and Dónal Rogers. They have forged a new and contemporary sound on the folk scene, winning audiences at home and internationally.
Their recent release – ‘Tradition II’ – is the sequel to their acclaimed album ‘Tradition’ – exploring traditional folk songs – deconstructing and reconstructing – trying to eek out alternative meaning whilst adding unique Ranagri flavours; harp, flutes, guitars, dulcimer, percussion, woven together with lead vocals and harmonies.
Festival performances include Cambridge, Towersey and Montelago, venues as diverse as Birmingham Symphony Hall to Topic Folk Club, all of which are loved in equal measure.
Recent headline slots include Lyme Folk Weekend and Baafest. This autumn they tour throughout Germany, followed by a new collaboration with pop legend Tony Christie.
Finally, Cardi Bach railway was once the focus of the local community, running from Whitland to Cardigan from 1886–1963. On 20 April (2pm), Mwldan screen four short films about the line, and it will be especially interesting in light of the recent news that the line may be opened as a trail and cycle path in the future.
Earmarked for closure under the Beeching Axe, the line ceased operation on 27 May 1963 and the closure marked a change in a whole way of life and the end of an era.
Emyr Phillips takes a fascinating trip through time, narrating the films bilingually and delving deeper into the story; the perfect opportunity to learn more about our local history here in Cardigan.
This is a fundraiser for Cymdeithas Rheilffordd Cardi Bach Railway Society.