Iconic Welsh couple John Ogwen and Maureen Rhys will look back at their broadcast history at a National Library of Wales event.
Thursday, 26 September (7.30pm) will see BBC Radio Cymru’s Sunday arts show presenter, Ffion Dafis host ‘Wales Broadcast Archive Presents... John Ogwen and Maureen Rhys’. The much-loved Welsh actors have been on our TV screens since the mid-60s.
The programme will offer a behind the scenes look at the National Library as Dr Maredudd ap Huw, Manuscript Librarian, showcases items from the collections that hold significance for John and Maureen.
The couple, who met at Bangor University, married in 1966, and have starred in countless Welsh language TV dramas and films, will provide insight into some of Wales’ most significant dramas, such as ‘Lleifior’ and ‘Y Tŵr’. Additionally, they’ll talk about how they were both contracted to star in four TV dramas just as S4C was established.
They said: “We’re honoured to be invited as special guests at the Wales Broadcast Archive. Reminiscing about our early work has been very enjoyable, we can’t wait to share our stories! We’ve also been informed told that there’s some nice surprises for us in the library’s collection too. We’re really looking forward to seeing the wonderful people of Aberystwyth in September.”
Tickets are free. Visit https://events.library.wales. Donations to the library are welcomed.
Wales Broadcast Archive Director, Dr Dafydd Tudur, said: "The exceptional talents of John Ogwen and Maureen Rhys are known to generations of viewers and listeners in Wales. We eagerly look forward to welcoming them to the National Library, looking back at their illustrious careers hearing their stories, and sharing some treasures from the Broadcast Archive and other collections too!
“The archive has gone from strength-to-strength since its launch in March last year. Thousands have visited, and we’ve opened Clip Corners across Wales so the public can access more than 250,000 television and radio programmes at those locations too. More will open, thousands more programmes will become available, and we’re delivering workshops and events to celebrate our broadcasting heritage.”