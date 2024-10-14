S4C and Channel 4 are pleased to announce the upcoming series Dŵr/Still Waters - a follow-up to the acclaimed Y Golau/The Light in the Hall, with Carmarthenshire County Council having worked closely with location scouts and production teams to support the filming of the series.
Production is set to begin this month on the new drama which explores the historical impact of the Nantwen reservoir, which flooded ancient farmland in the 1960s, displacing families through compulsory purchases.
This event reflects the controversial drowning of the Tryweryn valley and highlights the lingering effects on the local community.
In the 1990s, plans to expand the reservoir were met with significant resistance, leading to conflict that divided families and friends. With new plans for expansion now resurfacing, a third generation is preparing to confront these historical issues once again.
‘Dŵr/Still Waters: A Tale of Betrayal and Redemption’ features an impressive ensemble cast, including - Sian Reese-Williams, Mark Lewis-Jones, and Robert Glenister.
The first season of Y Golau premiered on S4C in May 2022 and was a ratings hit, with an English language version televised on Channel 4, featuring - Joanna Scanlan, Alexandra Roach, and Iwan Rheon.
Cllr Hazel Evans, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture & Tourism, commented on the significance of the series, stating she was ‘thrilled’ with its return: “This series not only highlights the stunning landscapes of Carmarthenshire but also provides a fantastic opportunity for our local economy.
“We look forward to supporting the production team and ensuring that our community benefits from the filming while showcasing the rich stories our region has to offer.”
The collaboration between S4C and Carmarthenshire Council aims to ensure that the local community benefits from the economic opportunities generated by the filming, including location fees, accommodations, and increased spending in local shops and restaurants.
While filming may cause some temporary interruptions to public access in the area, efforts will be made to minimise disruption.
Local businesses will remain open, and traffic management will be implemented to facilitate smooth operations during the shoot.