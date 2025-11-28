A Newcastle Emlyn man has been fined by magistrates for being in possession of a push dagger and a throwing star.
Abdullah Alyufrusi, of Heathmoor, Ground Floor Flat, 1 Station Terrace, Station Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an offensive weapon at his home address on 15 October this year.
Alyufrusi was found with a T-shaped push dagger and a shuriken, throwing star.
Magistrates fined Alyufrusi a total of £200.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
