AN open-air cinema will be coming to Lampeter this summer in a bid to strengthen ties between town and gown.
The University of Wales Trinity Saint David is organising two events on Lampeter campus during the summer where two popular films will be shown through the medium of an Open-Air Cinema.
This is the first time ever that the university has arranged such events.
The films will be shown on the Old College lawn, the first – Top Gun Maverick on Friday night, 21 July, and the second, Mamma Mia, on Saturday night, 12 August.
Campus Provost Gwilym Dyfri Jones said that the events “are part of the continuous process of strengthening the relationship between the university and the town."
He added: We are very much hoping that a good number – of both local people and visitors to the town – will come to these events.
"The films have been carefully chosen with the aim of attracting as many as possible to the events.”
Tickets for the Open-Air Cinema – which are £5.00 each - can be booked by following this link. Cinema doors will open at 7.00pm with the films starting at 8.30pm.