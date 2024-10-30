The next Cellar Bards spoken word event in Cardigan on Friday, 8 November, will be an open mic special featuring performances from the innovative ‘Murmuration of Words’ project.
The Murmuration of Words, curated by north Pembrokeshire artist and poet Bean Sawyer, has just published a book of its first 50 poems and a stunning exhibition of the project is now on at Oriel y Parc, St David’s.
Bean said: “When I kickstarted a project inviting people to get involved in a poetry murmuration.
“I wondered if we could create a collective epistolary poem or piece of writing, through many voices, using the medium of a letter. Letters provide an important connection between people and we are losing this written form of connection in our society, where communication is so instant.”
During the evening at The Cellar, members of the audience who wish to take part in a live creative event will be invited to contribute to their own ‘Murmuration’ poem.