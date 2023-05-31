From 19 June until 24 June, the Gŵyl Criccieth Festival is proud to host a week of high-quality entertainment in this exceptionally beautiful location on the shores of Cardigan Bay.
The festival opens on Monday, 19 June with the broadcaster Guto Harri delivering the David Lloyd George Memorial Lecture.
As former chief political correspondent for the BBC and director of communications for Boris Johnson during the final dramatic months of his premiership, Guto will be reflecting on ‘Lloyd George and Boris Johnson - More Similar Than You’d Like to Think’, a tantalising topic for anyone intrigued by politics, power and personality.
The festival closes on Saturday, 24 June with the charismatic and unmissable Steve Norman, co-founder of the world-famous Spandau Ballet
Along with five-piece band The Sleevz, Steve will perform Spandau Ballet’s most iconic 1980s hits including: To Cut A Long Story Short, Lifeline, Through The Barricades, True, Gold and Only When You Leave’, plus lots more.
During the week, there are other superb events for people who love live music. On Friday, 23 June, there will be a night of high-energy musical passion and romance from the London Tango Quartet with Dante Culcuy and Christina Benson: the perfect night out for those who love dance, including all those Strictly fans.
Midweek, classical music lovers can relax to some sublime music. On the afternoon of Tuesday, 20 June, Sam Browne, ‘The Eric Clapton of the lute’ will be at the magnificent Capel-y-Traeth, performing Heart of Gold, a selection of the most beautiful and evocative examples of early 17th century music.
Then, on Wednesday, 21 June, there is a chance to enjoy Seren Winds, a young Cardiff-based wind quartet whose repertoire embraces the best of much-loved classics as well as some exciting new styles and genres.
Unless otherwise stated, all events take place in the Memorial Hall, an impressive Art Deco venue in the centre of the town.
Special thanks go to the generous sponsors Cariad Care Homes (sponsors of Steve Norman and The Sleevz) and the Chapman Charitable Trust for sponsoring Seren Winds.
For further details and full listings, please visit the festival website at www.cricciethfestival.co.uk