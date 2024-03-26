Dolgellau’s Ysgol Bro Idris pupil Mali Hattle has won a place on the National Youth Art Wales funded project, Music Futures. The project offers aspiring young musicians the opportunity to grow into the artists they want to be and make their mark on the current Welsh music scene.
Having wowed the judges with her audition piece, her first single, "Lose All of You" Mali, 16, snapped up a place on the much sought after project. She's already attended an introductory day in Cardiff and will now be working with two mentors in the build up to a three-day residency at the legendary Rockfield Studios, Monmouth.
The project concludes with a live performance at the iconic Corn Exchange, Newport in April.
Mali, who heard about Music Futures through participating in an Urdd organised course Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig said: “Music is my life! I want a future career as a musician. I'm hoping by taking part in the project I will develop my performing skills as well as gaining a better understanding of the music industry.
“I write all my own music and songs in both Welsh and English. This is something I usually do in my bedroom on my own.
“During the Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig course I enjoyed working with other really talented women and in the space of two days as complete strangers we'd created and performed a new song. It was amazing.
“This has opened my eyes to collaborative working and one of the things I'm looking forward to with Music Futures is the opportunity to work with all the other young musicians."
To find out more about Mali's music head over to her Instagram account: @malim_usic. https://www.instagram.com/malim_usic?igsh=aWVxY3gxNXdhMzR6