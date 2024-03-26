Other Voices Cardigan 2024 will take place from 31 October-2 November and early bird tickets are on sale now.
Following a sold-out event in 2023, wristbands are now on sale for the fifth edition of Other Voices Cardigan, the Wales–Ireland music and ideas festival inspired by the renowned Irish music series.
Wristbands give audience members unlimited entry to the Music Trail and Clebran sessions across three days and also give inclusion into the draw to win coveted tickets to the intimate live performances at St Mary's Church.
Last year’s Church line up saw Mercury Prize nominees Yard Act, folk hero King Creosote, Double Welsh Music Prize winners Adwaith and more perform intimate shows, with another stellar line-up set for 2024.
Other Voices Cardigan has become a much-anticipated fixture in the UK festival calendar and an established part of the Other Voices family. Over the years Other Voices’ network has stretched to Berlin, London, New York, Austin, Belfast and beyond.
Hosted by Other Voices regular and BBC6 Music DJ Huw Stephens, this year’s festival attendees can expect another incredible curated line-up of breaking music drawn from across the genres, featuring everything from hip-hop, grime and electronica to post-punk, traditional and folk, with artists that highlight the cultural connections between these two nations.
The festival celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of Welsh and Irish music, and offers a weekend of unparalleled musical experiences for all ages, with over 80 performances packed into bars, cafes, theatres and intimate venues around Cardigan, giving a platform to the best of new and emerging music from both sides of the Irish Sea and beyond.
Philip King, founder of Other Voices, said: “The welcoming hospitality of the town and its people along with some of the most beautiful locations now attracts a diversity of artists of Other Voices to come to Cardigan to celebrate our shared love of song and singing. It's a remarkable thing and the word is spreading that here in west Wales is one of the most beautiful and alluring festivals on these Islands.”