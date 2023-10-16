These organisations are still trying to recover after Covid and funding them is not about whether you personally attend these venues or see the work they produce. It is about supporting an industry and the jobs it creates. In a world where technology is starting to threaten employment - think online banking and self-service checkouts in supermarkets – isn’t that important? Local venues hire actors, directors, musicians, technicians and box office, café, exhibition, office and teaching staff, as well as using food and drink suppliers. So many people benefit from arts organisations.