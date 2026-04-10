An ‘inspirational’ woman has raised £1,500 for wards at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth after spending six weeks in hospital with severe pancreatitis.
Ceri Bonner ran the Cardiff Half Marathon in October 2025, raising cash for Rhiannon Ward, the Critical Care Unit (ICU) and Accident and Emergency department (A&E) at Bronglais Hospital.
In August 2024, Ceri was suddenly taken into A&E with severe pancreatitis, resulting in six weeks in hospital away from her family and her baby, who was just nine months old at the time.
Ceri also spent time in ICU and on Rhiannon Ward.
Ceri said: “I decided to run the Cardiff Half Marathon to challenge myself and to give something back to Bronglais Hospital.
“I needed three operations in total which left me so weak and barely able to walk, running was far off.
“This is why I needed something to challenge myself and work towards.
“I slowly got stronger and fitter and enjoyed every second of running the Cardiff Half Marathon for the most amazing team of people who got me well again and home to my family.
“I had the most amazing care from Rhiannon Ward, ICU and A&E at Bronglais Hospital and decided to split my fundraising amount between these three wards.
“Each ward gave me the most outstanding care.
“I was lucky to have so many kind and generous donations on my JustGiving page – it really helped with the training.
“I enjoyed everything about this experience.
“I would like to thank everyone at Bronglais Hospital who took such good care of me.”
Katie Hancock, Fundraising Officer, thanked Ceri saying her “strength, determination and kindness” helped raise a “fantastic amount”
“Ceri, your resilience inspires us all – thank you for making such a difference to these services,” she said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.