“We have been planning and rehearsing now for seven months and to perform again in front of our amazing audiences has been our aim all along – once we get up on stage and connect with the audiences we know all the hard work and effort has been worth it!
“We’ve had sell out performances and I’m happy to say that our audiences have been really fabulous.
“We on stage bounce off audience participation and enthusiasm, the more involved they get- shouting and cheering and hissing and booing- the better it is for us!
“We’ve had some wonderful feed back – one older gentleman told me he hadn’t laughed so much in years, which is great to hear!
“The camaraderie in our panto team is brilliant – we work hard but we also have great fun all through the months of rehearsals.
“It keeps us going through the long winter and we make new friends at the same time.
“We had lots of new members joining us this last year – acting on stage and also working behind the scenes – so our team continues to grow, develop and be inspired with fresh ideas and new talent.
“We hope you had as much fun and enjoyment watching Rapunzel as we all did in producing and performing the show.”
“We will have a well earned rest now before we start thinking about our next production but we welcome new members, young or old, so come along join our great team of Aberdyfi Players.”