TREGARON is planning a special afternoon of events on Friday to mark St David's Day.
A parade will be held in the town and the winner of a newly created community award will be announced on Friday.
The day's events to celebrate the Patron Saint of Wales, have been organised by Tregaron Town Council.
The parade will begin at Ysgol Henry Richard at 1.15pm before making its way through the town and finishing at the hall by 2pm, where there will be entertainment from school pupils, with an open invite to everyone in the town to come along and join the fun.
During the afternoon event, the town council will announce the winner of the new award, which has been created to recognise voluntary work within the community.
Speaking earlier this month, Arwel Jones, Chairman of Tregaron Town Council, said: "There are so many people doing great work in the community without any recognition at all.
“This is an opportunity to acknowledge the commitment of one of the stars of the area.”